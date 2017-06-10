LOSANGELES-Selena Gomez doesn’t know ‘’where she wants to go’’ with her music, as her new material sounds too ‘’different’’ to be placed on one album. Selena Gomez doesn’t know ‘’where she wants to go’’ with her music. The 24-year-old singer has said she’s got enough material to make up an album after spending ‘’a year’’ in the studio, but claims she isn’t sure what to do with the pieces she’s recorded as they all sound ‘’different’’. She said: ‘’I’ve been in the studio for a year. So I can technically say I have an album, but I don’t know where I want to go with it because of how different everything sounds.’’ The ‘Bad Liar’ hitmaker is currently setting up each song ‘’to be a single’’, because she’s unsure how to tie all the tracks together. She continued: ‘’I’m not just saying that because I feel like, ‘Oh, that’s exciting!’ Every song I’m setting up to be a single is just completely separate from each other and I love that.