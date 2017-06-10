Karachi-One of Pakistan’s leading production houses, SOC Films, helmed by the two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, proudly announces the launch of its new platform, SOC Outreach with an aim and commitment to inspire students, encourage debates in schools and colleges and engage the community at large across Pakistan.

SOC Films has been working closely with students across Pakistan over the past several years where the team has held more than 300 film screenings of its documentaries and animated films. SOC Films recently collaborated with George Berlin, an animator from Chicago, to conduct animation workshops using tablets across five low-income schools in Karachi. SOC Films also engaged communities by conducting Climate Change workshops in various schools by raising awareness about biodiversity and the need to preserve environment.

With SOC Outreach, the team at SOC Films aims to continue their mission of community engagement across Pakistan. Over the course of the remainder of 2017, their mobile cinema initiative, DekhMagarPyaar Se, will travel across Pakistan to introduce films, music and animation to a wider community and provide entertainment to the people from the marginalized communities. The school outreach team at SOC Films will work with students in low-income schools and educate them about technology and virtual reality by conducting workshops with a vision and commitment to continue to mentor young filmmakers in Pakistan.

“Community Engagement is essential if we are to empower others. We have been delighted with the success of our workshops and are looking working forward to expanding our work under this new umbrella of SOC Outreach.”said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on the launch of SOC Outreach.