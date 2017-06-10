LOSANGELES-Zhang Ziyi has joined the cast of ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ and will also star in further movies for Warner Bros.’s Monsterverse. The 38-year-old actress has signed up to star in the hotly-anticipated movie and will also have a further feature in Warner Bros. Monsterverse, joining Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown, who have already been announced to star in the flick. Plot details are being kept under wraps but it has been revealed that the upcoming movie will be set many years after the events of the original film. Michael Dougherty will direct whilst Dougherty and Zach Shields penned the script. Ziyi’s character has been described as ‘’a key figure in the covert, creature-cataloging Monarch organisation’’, who is also expected to make an appearance in ‘Godzilla vs Kong’, according to The Hollywood Reporter.