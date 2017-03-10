When it comes to Game of Thrones' upcoming Season 7, the internet knows as much as Jon Snow. In other words, nothing. Basically, we're all just like:

While HBO is all:

White Walker being a metaphor for GOT Season 7, obviously.

According to Marie Claire, the good news is that while HBO still hasn't given us a premiere date, they finally released the season's first teaser poster.

As you can probably tell, the poster teases the battle of ice and fire between Dany (read: fire) and the Night King's army (read: ice). Again, what it doesn't do, is tell us when this show is coming back on the air, not that we're complaining or anything. ????.