The first trailer for the live-action The Little Mermaid movie is here, and it looks breathtaking. Based on Hans Christian Anderson's fairy tale rather than the Disney movie, this new take follow a young girl (Loreto Peralta) who discovers a beautiful, enchanting woman who she believes is the real "Little Mermaid," reports Harpers Bazaar.

The girl's older brother Cam (William Moseley) is a reporter, and travels with his sister to a small town in Mississippi to find the maybe-mermaid in question, who is played by Downton Abbey's Poppy Drayton. Shirley MacLaine features prominently in the trailer as a mysterious woman with intimate knowledge of the Little Mermaid's story.

The Little Mermaid will be released later this year.