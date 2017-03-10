LAHORE-Music Meet, the powerhouse team behind Pakistan’s First Ever Music Symposium, is all set to stage the third edition of The Lahore Music Meet LMM17at the Alhamra Art Center in Lahore on the 11th and 12th March 2017.

The two-day festival is dedicated to bringing together musical minds from across Pakistan for a celebration and critique of music and will feature some of the country’s leading music artists such as Sajjad Ali, Ali Azmat, MeeshaShafi, Momina Mustehsan, Arshad Mahmud, Haniya Aslam and Javed Bashir to name a few. Indeed, LMM17 aims to bring together enthusiasts, artisans, artists, patrons, industry representatives and academics to initiate dialogue on the developments in music and their shortcomings.