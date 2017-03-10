LONDON-Naomi Campbell has silenced rumours she is embroiled in a bitter feud with Rihanna after it was rumoured she unfollowed the ‘Work’ hitmaker on social media.

The 46-year-old supermodel has decided to speak out against growing speculation her and the ‘Work’ hitmaker are at loggerheads with one another, after it was reported the catwalk icon had unfollowed the 29-year-old singer on social media.

Speaking about her friendship with the Barbados-born beauty on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ on Tuesday, the brunette beauty said: ‘’Everything’s fine. Of course it’s fine.

‘’I’m an actress now, Andy.

‘’I don’t have beef.’’

Although the fashion muse - who has graced the runway for designer fashion labels, including Prada, Chanel and Givenchy during her three-decade spanning career at the helm of the modelling industry - doesn’t get involved in dramas, she has admitted she certainly would never fall-out with fellow ‘’black women’’ because she believes they all have one thing in common, which is that they ‘’struggle’’ to be recognised.

She explained: ‘’I don’t have beef especially with black women who I think are powerful and there, and we’re all doing the same thing - doing the same struggle.’’

And the star - who was scouted at the age of 15 - has vowed never to ‘’shut up’’ about gender and race equality until there is more diversity in the fashion industry.

Speaking previously, the ‘Empire’ actress said: ‘’I do feel that Iman and I will not shut up until it gets to the point where it’s equal, balanced. I mean, I just saw a little bit of couture. I did look online at the couture shows and it was a little bit disappointing.’’

However, Naomi is ‘’optimistic’’ the industry will change and is forever hoping things won’t go ‘’backwards’’.

She continued: ‘’We really hope it’s not going to go backwards - I always try to be optimistic - but if it does, then they will hear us again.’’