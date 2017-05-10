An Arabic version of the Home Box Office (HBO) famed series ‘Game of Thrones’ is all set to hit the screens this Ramadan, reported Alarabiya.

A Syrian version titled as ‘Orchidea’ is expected to begin from May 27 on Abu Dhabi TV. The shooting of the drama was held at different locations in Romania and France.

Directed by Syrian actor-director Hatem Ali, the series has similar characters to that of the US show.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones is preparing up for its Season 7 premiere as it has released a 90-second teaser, entitled "Long Walk" featuring Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) continuing their quest for the Iron Throne.

The trio is seen heading towards their respective throne rooms in King’s Landing, Dragonstone and Winterfell, to the tune of a cover version of British indie band James s 1990 hit "Sit Down."