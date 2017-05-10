LOS ANGELES-Demi Lovato has collaborated with Fabletics on an activewear line, which is set to be unveiled next week.

The 24-year-old singer has joined forces with the women’s sportswear and accessories brand, which was founded by Kate Hudson, to design her own collection for the label, and the brunette beauty is ‘’so proud’’ she has been able to partner with the fashion house.

The ‘Cool For The Summer’ hitmaker shared the news of her latest venture on social media, which read: ‘’Strong. Confident. Empowered. Demi Lovato Fabletics.’’ And the ‘Camp Rock’ actress captioned the Instagram post: ‘’Finally! So proud to share that I’ve partnered up with @fabletics, a company that has always supported inclusiveness, to design activewear that will make you feel amazing inside and out! (sic).’’

Demi has admitted it was ‘’important’’ for her to design garments that were ‘’accessible, comfortable and fashionable’’.

She continued: ‘’Being active is a huge part of my life, so it was important for me to create a line that’s accessible, comfortable and fashionable, while inspiring you to take care of your mind and body. (sic).’’ The powerhouse has revealed her debut ‘’limited-edition’’ athleisure line will launch next week, and ‘’a portion’’ of proceeds will be donated to Girl Up Campaign. She added: ‘’My first, limited-edition capsule collection launches next week, so stay tuned! Click my link in bio now to sign up for updates!

‘’A portion of proceeds from the collection benefit an amazing organization, @girlupcampaign. #Demi4Fabletics @fableticseu (sic).’’

And the 38-year-old ‘Fools Gold’ actress has admitted she is ‘’excited’’ about the partnership and the upcoming big unveil.

The golden-haired beauty shared a video of Demi in the Demi 4 Fabletics commercial on her photo-sharing site, which was captioned: ‘’Excited to finally be able to announce our first limited edition capsule collection with @ddlovato !!! With a portion of proceeds benefitting @GirlUpCampaign! You can go to @Fabletics to find out more as it happens! (sic).’’