LOS ANGELES-Hollywood stars Russell Crowe and David Oyelowo have been cast in new big screen courtroom drama ‘Arc of Justice’.

The two actors have been cast in the new courtroom drama based on Kevin Boyle’s ‘Arc of Justice: A Sage of Race, Civil Rights and Murder in the Jazz Age’. Variety report that Oyelowo, 41, has officially signed on and Crowe, 53, is nearing putting his name on the dotted line. Both actors have earned Oscar nominations for biopic movies in the past for including ‘Selma’ and ‘The Insider’ respectively. Oyelowo can be seen next in the latest film in the ‘Cloverfield’ franchise which is out this autumn, while Crowe will be seen in the reboot of ‘The Mummy’ as Dr. Jekyll and his alter ego Mr. Hyde. ‘Arc of Justice’ follows African American doctor Ossain Sweet (Oyelowo), who is charged with murder in 1925 after a racial incident for defending his newly bought property against a mob of white rioters, manages to hire defence lawyer Clarence Darrow (Crowe) to defend him against the charge.