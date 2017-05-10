Lahore-Director Ahsan Rahim’s much anticipated cinematic debut Teefa In Trouble wraps up its first spell of filming over 42 grueling days across the historic city of Lahore.The cast and crew will soon make their way across Europe, where film’s second spell is set to start.

The romantic action-comedy stars Ali Zafar as lead character ‘Teefa’ and Maya Ali as his leading lady, ‘Anya’. The first shooting spell saw Ali Zafar in intense action scenes, shot across Lahore, where the superstar chose to perform each of his own, at times death defying, stunts. The spell also included filming of songs for the movie along with some hilarious comic moments.