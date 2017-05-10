LOS ANGELES:- Warner Bros. released the official full-length trailer for long-anticipated sci-fi sequel ‘Blade Runner 2049’ on Monday at an event in Los Angeles with stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up, set some 30 years after the events of cult classic ‘Blade Runner’ (1982), sees Ford reprise his role from Ridley Scott’s original as Rick Deckard, a Los Angeles cop who hunts rogue androids. “The character is woven into the story in a way that intrigued me. There’s a very strong emotional context... I think it’s interesting to develop a character after a period of time, to revisit a character,” said Ford, 74, at a discussion panel at the IMAX headquarters.

Gosling, 36, leads a cast of newcomers including Robin Wright and Jared Leto, who appears to be a manufacturer of the androids - or “replicants” - of future Los Angeles, and opens the trailer caressing a newborn, naked android. “Every civilization was built off the back of a disposable workforce, but I can only make so many,” says Leto, 45, wishing the android a “happy birthday.” Wright, 51, appears to be some kind of authority figure, laying down the law. “There is an order to things. That’s what we do here - we keep order,” she says.