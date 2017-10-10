LAHORE: Farhan Saeed is on a career high. The actor who was already appreciated for his performance in drama serial Udaari has bagged his first film role as a lead actor.

The film will be written and directed by Khalilur Rehman Qamar who also penned down scripts for dramas like Mahira Khan- starrer "Sadqay Tumhare" and Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ayeza Khan, and Sana Javed- starrer "Pyaray Afzal". According to the reports, the female lead will be announced soon.

We're glad that Farhan is following up his popular role in TV drama Udaari with an equally promising project gave him a chance to show his best skills on big screen.

The shooting of the movie is expected to start this year; however, the details will be shared soon.