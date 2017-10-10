LOS ANGELES:- Hugh Hefner’s life will be honoured at a memorial on 12 November. The late Playboy magazine founder - who passed away last month at the age of 91 - will have his life celebrated by his good friends at the service next month at the Playboy Mansion. Several celebrities and former Playboy models are expected to attend, RadarOnline.com reports. It comes after it was revealed Hugh’s extended family and friends are planning to hold a memorial to remember him.