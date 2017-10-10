LAHORE-The star-studded launch of Sara Rohale Asghar collection “The Royal Attire” which is set to be showcased at the forthcoming PFDC Bridal week was held at Cosa Nostra.

The collection was inspired with a persona of larger than life grandeur, painting festivity, merriness and celebration through heavily embellished rich Kim Khaabs, dewy tissue and flowy nets to capture the royal spirit of the collection. Ranging from dusky grew to earthy peaches and finally ending in the classic red bridal ranging from elaborate Alines Farshi lehangas, structured ball gown skirts to slightly tapered straight line shirts.

Talking to The Nation Sara Rohale said, “The collection is a devouring journey through the elaborate lifestyle of the mystic Arabian world. I’m extremely excited and eager to showcase my collection at the fashion week,” Sara said.