LAHORE-The art of dhol has become popular in other parts of the world due to South Asian diaspora. It has been a famous musical instrument in formal and informal dance performances for decades.

If you regularly spend time on Facebook, then your news feed is probably still choked with the posts about Arishma Maryam dhol videos.

Pakistan’s renowned drum beater Arishma Maryam said, “To make name in the field of entertainment as a female drum beater is a very difficult task. My mother has always been my inspiration behind all my success. I feel proud to perform in international tours and represent a positive image of Pakistan.” While talking to The Nation, she said, “To gain further experience and provide a service I have started to play at all kinds of public events such as festivals, parties and weddings.”

She continued saying, “Since my childhood I was inspired by the beat of dhol. I got inspiration from Jasmeet Kaur and she still gives me advices what to do in future. It feels great when your inspiration guides to the right path. I decided to learn how to beat the two-headed instrument and got training from Goonga Saien.” “I recently performed in Beijing and people from all walks of life appreciated my work. Even though only a teenager, my dream is to be a role model to young people across the world and pursues my passion for the dhol. In Pakistan when a girl performs on dhol the public gets surprise. I want to change this concept of stereotype. Women are as strong as men they can perform on every stage and prove themselves as a complete entertainer,” she said. Arishma is a percussion prodigy and has previously showcased her talent on a number of local television programmes. She has also spent tireless hours playing dhol in bhangra, dhamal, Sindhi and Pushto rhythm.