LONDON:- Zayn Malik has defended Taylor Swift and said he thinks she’s really ‘’cool’’. The pair worked together on the song ‘I Don’t Want To Live Forever’ and Zayn says Taylor is ‘’really cool’’ and he doesn’t understand why she receives criticism. He told The FADER magazine: ‘’I rate her as an artist, I think she’s cool, I think she’s successful, and I think she deserves her success because she’s worked hard. That’s just how I look at it. I did a song with her, it was fun, she was professional. She gets on with my girlfriend [Gigi Hadid], they’re good friends. I don’t have a bad word to say about her. She’s cool.’’