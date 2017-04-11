LOS ANGELES:- Ashton Kutcher paid tribute to his wife Mila Kunis and their two children as he picked up the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award at the weekend. The former ‘That ‘70s Show’ actor paid tribute to his spouse and their children, Wyatt, two, and Dimitri, four months, as he picked up the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines in his home state of Iowa on Saturday (08.04.17) and spoke of his positive outlook on life. He said: ‘’It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you learn from the mistakes that you make and how you perceive the world that’s coming at you.–UW