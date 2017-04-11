LOS ANGELES-Dwayne ‘THE ROCK’ Johnson has been given a date when shooting will start on Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’, with cameras set to start rolling in spring 2018.

The 44-year-old action man actor has been attached to the project since 2015 and after being put on the shelf for months the studio has now set a date to get the cameras rolling. The reason for the delay has been rewrites from the original script by Focus team John Requa and Glenn Ficarra with J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay working on the most recent draft. The movie is the latest that Disney is basing on its theme park attractions following the hugely successful ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise starring Johnny Depp - the final ride which was overseen before Walt Disney’s death in 1967 - 2013’s Eddie Murphy-led ‘The Haunted Mansion’ and 2015’s less successful ‘Tomorrowland’ which starred George Clooney and shares its name with the themed area at all the Magic Kingdom parks.