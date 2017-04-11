LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez has got a tattoo of a black semicolon on her wrist to match her ‘13 Reasons Why’ cast members Tommy Dorfman and Alisha Boe.

The 24-year-old singer, who executive produced the new Netflix series based on Jay Asher’s 2007 novel of the same name, took to social media to show off her new inking of a black semicolon on her left wrist to match actors Tommy Dorfman and Alisha Boe who feature in the mini-series. The brunette beauty shared a string of clips of her with her colleagues in a tattoo parlour on her Instagram Story on Sunday, which lasts for 24 hours on the photo-sharing site. A picture of the 20-year-old brunette beauty, who portrays Hannah in the production, seated in the salon was captioned: ‘’@13reasonswhy Tattoo vibe (sic).’’ Alongside a video and a picture of the ‘In My Skin’ star with his arm being inked on her account, as well as photograph of the trio with their freshly etched limbs side by side.