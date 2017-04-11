LOS ANGELES (UW): Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has reportedly split from Bryan Tanaka after five months of dating. Mariah Carey has reportedly split from Bryan Tanaka. The blonde beauty is said to have called time on her relationship with Bryan because of his jealousy of her relationship with ex-husband Nick Cannon and his lavish spending sprees. The ‘We Belong Together’ hitmaker has remained on good terms with Nick since their divorce in 2016, largely for the benefit of their six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. But Bryan has responded to Mariah’s behaviour - which has reportedly included going to parties with Nick - by flirting and coming onto other women in sight of the singer.