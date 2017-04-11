LOS ANGELES-Rihanna learnt ‘’so much’’ from her partnership with Chopard, and she ‘’can’t believe’’ she has been involved in co-designing two collections because she has always loved the brand.
The 29-year-old vocalist has joined forces with the Swiss luxury jewellery brand, which has seen her co-design an accessories line with the brand’s creative director Caroline Gruosi-Scheufele, and the vocalist ‘’can’t believe’’ she has been involved in creating the nine-piece limited edition capsule because she has ‘’always’’ loved the company.
Speaking about her latest venture, which has been reported on Elle.com, the brunette beauty said: ‘’I have always been in love with Chopard’s exquisite jewellery, so to actually design collections with them is something I still can’t believe. ‘’It was a really incredible process and I learned so much. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.’’ And the two jewellery collections were inspired by the ‘Work’ hitmaker and her style, which Caroline has described as a medley between ‘’urban chic’’ and ‘’classic glamour’’. Speaking about the line, Caroline said: ‘’[It is] blend urban chic with classic glamour.
‘’[Inspired by Rihanna’s] island roots - the lush gardens of Barbados and the electricity of Carnival,’’ according to a press release from the maison.
''Rihanna and I collaborated closely on the collections so you can feel her unstoppable energy, strong creativity, and inherent sense of design in every piece.