LOS ANGELES-Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has praised Jason Statham’s mother, Eileen, for having ‘’the best style’’. The 29-year-old model has praised her 49-year-old partner’s parent Eileen for her wardrobe choices and great fashion sense on social media, and has hinted she is in love with the khaki short jacket the Statham matriarch adorned when they recently met.

The golden-haired beauty - who is expecting her first child with her acting beau - shared a clip of Jason’s relative on her Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours, which she captioned: ‘’Jason’s Mum has THE best style!! Check the jacket! (sic).’’

Meanwhile the entrepreneur, who joined forces with Marks and Spencer in 2012 to launch her lingerie line titled Rosie for Autograph, has continued to expand her label and has recently launched a variety of tinted moisturisers to her cosmetics range. Alongside a photograph of the new products, which the catwalk icon recently shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ‘’Just launched!! #RosieForAutograph Sheer Finish Complexion Enhancer! 6 amazing shades of sheer lightweight tinted moisturiser to instantly brighten your skin and formulated to give a beautiful soft focus effect! Basically a filter in a tube... (sic).’’ And the ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ actress is also set to unveil her first swimwear line for the longstanding retailer this month. The British star shared a string of images of her in a one-shoulder bikini whilst swimming on her photo-sharing site. She previously announced: ‘’#RosieForAutograph Swim coming April 2017!

‘’Very excited to announce the launch of #RosieForAutograph Swim coming April 2017 @marksandspencer! (sic).’’