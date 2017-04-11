Actress Veena Malik once again made a surprising entry and showed a positive come back through her patriotic music video for Pakistan.

In her video song ‘Dushman-e-Watan’, she has been seen with a new look paying tribute to Pakistani army. It is a Veena Malik production, penned by Lt Col Kazim Hussain Shah and composed by Irfan Saleem.

In a press conference, Veena Malik says that through this song she has tried to show the love she has for her country and this is just the beginning as she wishes to produce a lot of projects like these in future as well.