LONDON-Victoria Beckham always’’ takes the Estée Lauder Morning Aura Illuminating Creme with her wherever she goes.

The 42-year-old fashion designer joined forces with the cosmetics giant last year to create a make-up collection, which she has since expanded with the recent launch of a second capsule, and the brunette beauty has revealed the moisturising and highlighting primer is her ultimate go-to item.

Speaking about the product she cannot live without to Vogue.co.uk, the entrepreneur said: ‘’I always pack my Morning Aura Illuminating Crème from my Estée Lauder make-up collection.’’ And the former Spice Girls band member - who was known as Posh Spice in the girl group - believes a ‘’classic’’ white shirt and a pair of sunglasses are her current wardrobe staples.

She explained: ‘’I would also say you can’t go wrong with a classic white shirt and of course a pair of sunglasses - probably my flat top visors, which I’ve been wearing a lot lately.’’

Victoria, who recently unveiled her debut line with the American retailer Target, is ‘’most drawn’’ to soft tailored garments from the fashion range, although she struggled to select one favourite item in the line.

Speaking about her fashion collaboration, the style icon - who has Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and five-year-old daughter Harper with her husband David Beckham - said: ‘’The Target collaboration was very much inspired by the playful spirit of my Victoria, Victoria Beckham collection.