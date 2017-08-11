The world was shocked when British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan announced that he was splitting up with his wife Faryal Makhdoom and ending his four year marriage. The sportsman discovered a snapchat conversation of her wife with his fellow boxer Anthony Joshua.

The news came as a shock for his wife as they both indulged in heated debate on social media which proved to be an ugly twitter row.

Faryal tried to patch up with her husband and tried to put an end to the rumor of her supposed affair with Anthony Joshua. Surprisingly Amir also agreed

“I’ve been quiet for some time because I myself don’t know what’s going on,” Faryal wrote.

“Everything that’s going on is just not right and a complete misunderstanding. The screenshots sent to Amir were fake and Amir thought Joshua and I were speaking, when we’ve never even met. Anger took the better of him and he tweeted away without thinking. There was absolutely no truth to it,” she added in her post.

This drama continued between the couple which led Anthony Joshua to speak up and deny the accusations.

Faryal and Amir seem to have finally buried the hatchet and apologized for their very public row.

Faryal told her followers that angry lash out was a result of a huge misunderstandings.

“It’s all cleared up with both teams now,” she added. “Apologies for all this nonsense. Let’s get on with life now.”

Amir posted an apology shortly afterwards.

“I partied in Dubai with friends to get my wife angry. Shouldn’t have. That’s not like me and I’ll prove that,” he said.

I partied in Dubai with friends to get my wife angry. Shouldn't have. That's not like me and I'll prove that — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 11, 2017

“@anthonyfjoshua glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best.”

“I still have made my decision to leave Faryal. It happens in life. The relationship was getting unhealthy. I wish her nothing but the best.”

This drama has provoked people to criticize this tirade as people aren’t amused.

Oh really? Well that was a surprise, when is the next episode of Keeping up with Khans? pic.twitter.com/tQMKF1IiQO — Valero (@V4Notorious) August 11, 2017

OH. Now it's a ' misunderstanding ' .. so cute. A lie after a lie — Harleen Chahal (@billloraniii) August 11, 2017

lol I hope this gets them a reality tv show, I'm waiting ???????? — ✨Sundus (@sundus_9) August 11, 2017

But Faryal certainly seems intent to live a more closeted existence from now on.