LAHORE - Following a great deal of success and recognition of his clothing band, Arsalan Iqbal has re-launched his collection called ‘Rangeen’.

With an ongoing desire to render everyday apparel into vibrant eclecticism, Arsalan Iqbal created the re-launch of his popular collection which is inspired from the kites which have been the design house’s main concept throughout this year. Passionate for innovation, the fabrics used are soft cotton blends with silk.

The collection is designed by capsule of hand-painted and block-printed traditional Eastern wear including kurtas for men. The collection evokes a range of creative and eclectic designs, aiming to provide fans with a diverse, sub-cultural collection to choose from ensuring there will be something in store for everyone.