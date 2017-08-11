KARACHI - Three solos and two duets down, CornettoPopRock2 brings a bonus music video for Independence Day 2017. The song titled ‘Sabz Safaid Rang’’ has been sung by Asim Azhar. Hasil Qureshi acted as the music producer for the song while Adnan Malik directed its video.

The idea for the video is nostalgia. In these times people don’t explore their city or have fun as they used to once. Youngsters are especially forbidden by their parents for safety concerns. The video depicts five teenagers exploring places on their bicycles and enjoying as members of a free and independent nation, embarked on a journey of experiencing something spectacular when the clock strikes twelve for 14th of August. The visuals of our youth being play on a screen, in front of which, Asim Azhar is singing and performing.

Asim Azhar expressed his thoughts on the song as, ‘Working with Adnan was one of my goals. Working on cornettopoprock2 platform with him has been an awesome experience. I hope everyone enjoys the song and it wakes up their patriotic spirit.’ Adnan Malik said “When I first listened to the song, I thought it sounds fun and full of energy. It has been a pleasure working with Cornettopoprock2 and Asim Azhar. He’s immensely talented,” he said.