Junaid Younus of Seige the band was shooting for his new music video ‘Jo na mil sakay’ featuring Hasan Omer and Rakae Jamil, has been completed and teaser is out on youtube.

Jo na mil sakay ghazal was originally sung by the music legend Noor Jahan.

Seige the band, are two jam-prone lahori guy, Junaid and Ahsan they made their debut in Coke studio season 8 with their music 'Khari neem' sung in episode 4 which was a worth listening melodious song.

On this 70 years of Independence celebration, this music video will be launched for his fans. So what are you all waiting for check out his classic ghazal teaser which is out already and wait till 14 august for a complete music video.