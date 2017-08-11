Whether it's a recycled Alexander McQueen dress from a public appearance, or the handing down of tiaras, watches, and rings from previous princesses and queens, Kate Middleton certainly has a love of keeping up with tradition and cherishing previous generations' trinkets and jewels.

So, this might explain why Pippa Middleton reportedly gave her sister a special necklace when Prince George was born in 2013 with sentimental value both to the Duchess of Cambridge and the late Princess Diana.

When George was born, Pippa gifted her older sister a Merci Maman necklace, made up of a small disc with the name "George Alexander Louis" engraved on it, a small gold heart with a "W" for "William" inscribed on it, and a small charm shaped like a boy.

The inspiring gift will resonate with royal fans, as it turns out Princess Diana wore a similar necklace given to her by Prince Charles. However, according to Vanity Fair, Diana's necklace consisted of a gold disc with the word "William" written on it.

In a blog post about the necklace, Merci Maman explained: "Upon the birth of Prince William in 1982, Prince Charles gave Diana the gift of a gold pendant engraved their new son's name, which she always wore close to her heart. In 2013, Pippa Middleton continued this family tradition by giving her sister Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, our Personalized Duchess Necklace to celebrate the birth of Prince George."