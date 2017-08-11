 Junaid Akram, a comedian based in Karachi, took to his Twitter account yesterday to condemn the suicide of a girl in Karachi. The girl slit her wrists because she did not score well in her A level exams.

Junaid called out the parents for pressurizing children to get good grades. He tweeted that parents need to realize that every child is different and performs according to his or her aptitude. This mental pressure leads to a cracked self esteem in our children which causes psychological problems.

He said that parents treat children as commodities, so that their grades could be shown off in society, and you could let others know how talented your children are.

Junaid went on to assert that kids are similar to a farm which needs to be nurtured carefully. He said that the situation in Pakistan was the opposite. Kids were expected to score great grades in school because of the money parents had spent on their education.

He said that children also need to take responsibility early on in lives. They should follow the western model, start working in their teens, and support their education. He added that children in Pakistan are brought up with a strong sense of self entitlement, which leads to laziness and irresponsible behavior.They are unwilling to work, and remain sheltered in their bubble of privilege.

Junaid also mentioned that it was important to teach the virtues of hard work to children, rather than spoon feeding them. He added that times had changed. Good grades and degrees are important, but good ideas even more so.

In the past too, Junaid has made use of his social media accounts to voice out his opinion on social problems. He recently did a book drive, when he made use of his light luggage and brought people books from Dubai that they could not buy in Karachi.