Junaid Akram, a comedian based in Karachi, took to his Twitter account yesterday to condemn the suicide of a girl in Karachi. The girl slit her wrists because she did not score well in her A level exams.

A girl in Karachi has slit her wrist and is hospitalised because she didn't score well in A-levels. Parents need to call the hell down. — Junaid Akram (@junaidakram83) August 10, 2017

Junaid called out the parents for pressurizing children to get good grades. He tweeted that parents need to realize that every child is different and performs according to his or her aptitude. This mental pressure leads to a cracked self esteem in our children which causes psychological problems.

They need to realise that not everyone will end up being a CEO or doctor, engineer or lawyer. We all have different talents and roles. — Junaid Akram (@junaidakram83) August 10, 2017

He said that parents treat children as commodities, so that their grades could be shown off in society, and you could let others know how talented your children are.

This monkey race of A grades to show off their kids in kitty parties need to end. Just because Mona's son got straight As yours have to too. — Junaid Akram (@junaidakram83) August 10, 2017

From the moment a child is born, they're treated as a trophy for parents. He goes to Bayview. She's doing ballet on the side. Social points. — Junaid Akram (@junaidakram83) August 10, 2017

Junaid went on to assert that kids are similar to a farm which needs to be nurtured carefully. He said that the situation in Pakistan was the opposite. Kids were expected to score great grades in school because of the money parents had spent on their education.

But here kids are treated as vending machines. "We've invested 2 lac on him, where are the grades? I demand good grades" — Junaid Akram (@junaidakram83) August 10, 2017

He said that children also need to take responsibility early on in lives. They should follow the western model, start working in their teens, and support their education. He added that children in Pakistan are brought up with a strong sense of self entitlement, which leads to laziness and irresponsible behavior.They are unwilling to work, and remain sheltered in their bubble of privilege.

Oh yes. "Log Kya kahenge". Bachay ki kamayee kha rahay hain, lagta hai halaat sahi nahi. Also, how can I drive Uber? It's for drivers. — Junaid Akram (@junaidakram83) August 10, 2017

Junaid also mentioned that it was important to teach the virtues of hard work to children, rather than spoon feeding them. He added that times had changed. Good grades and degrees are important, but good ideas even more so.

Good scores are important, They lead to good universities and eventually good jobs but that's not the end of the world if they can't. — Junaid Akram (@junaidakram83) August 10, 2017

In the past too, Junaid has made use of his social media accounts to voice out his opinion on social problems. He recently did a book drive, when he made use of his light luggage and brought people books from Dubai that they could not buy in Karachi.