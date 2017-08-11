Lahore - After the successful debut of Markings Khudi , a motivational, inspirational and developmental publishing platform, with the launch of its first title ‘ChotiChotiKhushiyan’ earlier this year, Markings Khudi now proudly launches its second title Hum Nay Suna Hum Nay Dekha- Volume I.

‘Hum Nay Suna Hum Nay Dekha’ presents an immaculate pop art portfolio dedicated to the pioneers and icons of Pakistan’s radio and television broadcast and super hit film songs on the momentous occasion of 70TH Independence Day. Speaking about volume 1 Kiran Aman said “This book is an exquisite homage to the pioneers and icons who have enriched generations of hearts and homes. ‘Hum Nay Suna Hum Nay Dekha’ retraces the cinematic and broadcast stories and songs that have shaped and carried us through our youth,” she said.

The book encapsulates the golden era with illustrations that take you on a trip down the memory lane by featuring some of the iconic moments such as “Azadi-e-Pakistan 1947 ki shab pay Mustafa Humdanika.

prime time plays such as “Waaris”, “ZairZabarPaish”, “Tanhaiyaan”, “AanganTerha”, “Half Plate”, “Khuda Ki Basti”, “Alif Noon”, “Uncle Urfi”, “SonaChandi”, “Rosy”, “DhoopKinarey” and blockbuster films such as “Armaan”, “Sarfarosh”, “DilMeraDharkan Teri”, “Saiqa”, “Aag”, “Pakeeza” and “Aaina” along with their super hit songs. It also reminisces some of the leading talk shows such as “Silver Jubilee” by Anwar Maqsood, “Sukhanwar” by ParveenShakir, “Zia Mohiuddin Show”.

Radio shows such as “DamsaazDambaaz” by Rafi Khawarurf Nanha, “Dekhta Chala Gaya” by S M Saleem, cricket commentary by UmerQureshi and Jamshed Marker, legendary game show “NeelamGhar” by Tariq Aziz, comedy series and shows such as“Guest House”, “Mr Jaidi” and “Fifty Fifty”, bachonki.

Series such as “AinakWala Jinn”, “Sarey Dost Humarey”, social satire programs such as “Taleem-e-Balaghan” and “Such Gup” and TV show “Kaliyan” featuring everyone’s favourite Uncle Sargam. ‘Hum Nay Suna Hum Nay Dekha’ will continue to pay ode to many pioneers and icons in its upcoming volumes.