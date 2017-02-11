LONDON-‘The Crown’s writer Peter Morgan has suggested that, as the royal couple get older in the series, Foy and Smith may have to be replaced. Claire Foy and Matt Smith have won adoration for their portrayals of the Queen and Prince Philip in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ when it launched a few months ago, winning big at the recent Golden Globes.

However, fans will apparently only be able to enjoy seeing Foy and Smith in their roles as the royal couple for one more season as the show’s writer Peter Morgan revealed plans to re-cast the roles in order to accurately depict the royals as they get older.

Foy, 32, and Smith, 34, have depicted the couple in the late 1950s and early 1960s in the first season of ‘The Crown’, and they’ve both confirmed they’ve signed up for the upcoming second season. However, speaking to ScreenDaily, writer Morgan suggested that most of the characters would have to be re-cast for the purposes of any series after that. Claire Foy Claire Foy as a young Queen Elizabeth II filming ‘The Crown’

“If we do a third season… we’d probably need to think about the issue of recasting everybody. Those conversations are happening now,” he admitted.

“I feel that when we reach 1963-64 we’ve gone as far as we can go with Claire Foy without having to do silly things in terms of make up to make her look older. She can’t help the fact she’s as young as she is.” Matt SmithMatt Smith’s character of Prince Philip may also have to be re-cast for a third series of ‘The Crown’. Morgan kept tight-lipped on the next question of who he was considering for the parts, merely saying: “I couldn’t tell you where we’ll come out.” The second series of ‘The Crown’ is due to hit Netflix in November 2017, with the episodes already in pre-production. ‘Lazarus’ star Michael C Hall and Jodi Balfour are to be added as guests to the cast, playing President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie in an episode dealing with their “tricky” visit to Buckingham Palace in 1961.