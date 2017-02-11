LOSANGELES-Katy Perry unveiled her new single ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ on Friday and has heralded it as the start of her ‘’purposeful pop’’ era.

Katy Perry has launched her ‘’purposeful pop era’’ with the release of her new single ‘Chained to the Rhythm’.

The 32-year-old singer unveiled her track on Friday the first song from her upcoming new album coming on Capitol Records/Virgin EMI - which she recorded with Max Martin, Sia Furler, Ali Payami and Skip Marley. Katy tackles society’s obsession with social media and the current political climate in America in the song.

In what seems to be a reference to social media, she can be heard singing: ‘’Are we crazy Living our lives through a lens.

Then seemingly airing her anger over the election of Donald Trump as President last year, Katy who campaigned for Democrat candidate Hilary Clinton to get to the White House later on sings.

‘’It is my desire Break down the walls to connect, inspire Up in your high place, liars Time is ticking for the empire, the truth they feed is feeble. As so many times before They greed over the people, they stumbling and fumbling and we about to riot they woke up, they woke up the lions.’’ Katy took to Twitter to her 95.7 million followers that the track is available now to stream and download and also reveal that her new LP is going to deal with more heavyweight subjects than love and partying.