LAHORE-The treasure trove of Indus Valley civilization was unveiled through an unprecedented collaboration of the two premiers, Pakistan’s luxury brand Élan and world’s Young Presidents Organization, as they presented ‘Stories of The Indus’ at an exclusive event in Lahore at the historic Hazuri Bagh.

The prestigious global platform harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world’s most influential and innovative business leaders to create an impact and Khadijah Shah’s the creative force behind the brand design philosophy truly represents its ethos.

‘Stories of The Indus’ celebrated the grandiosity of the rich Indus heritage through an amalgamation of literature, music and fashion. Senior media personality Imran Aslam accompanied by the famed singer Zeb Bangash narrated the soul-stirring stories of the Indus. While, the vocal powerhouse Ali Sethi enchanted the audience with his live performance as the models sashayed down the ramp in Élan’s exquisite Couture which brings forward the best of our cultural heritage merged with a modern aesthetic. Inspired by the Sub-Continental vista, Elan’s mesmerizing bridals lay a special emphasis on subverting traditional motifs and reinterpreting them in a manner that is contemporary yet classic paired with jewellery by Jaipur & Co, the collection channeled the opulent craftsmanship of the Indus.