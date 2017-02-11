Lahore-Rafta Rafta, Mehak Ali’s much anticipated new single, has been launched.

Rafta Rafta is one of the most popular of the late Ustad Mehdi Hassan’s song. It is the quality of vocals and the sophistication of the Urdu poetry which inspired Mehak to choose this particular number. Mehek Ali is widely celebrated for her unparalleled talent and has covered a multitude of renowned artists and their works.

Her first song Kameez Teri Kaali was a major hit nationwide and it is the strength of Mehak’s voice which stood out as the signature element in her successive works as well. Rafta Rafta is Mehak’s tribute to the legacy of the late Ustad Mehdi Hassan. Mehak has infused her strong vocals and brilliant aesthetics into making this cover a true tribute to the legend and great talent that was the late Ustad Mehdi Hassan.