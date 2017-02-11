LOS ANGELES:- The estate of Prince, who long battled the music industry, announced a deal Thursday with the world’s largest label group Universal to release much of the pop icon’s vast catalog. Under the deal, Universal gained rights to the fabled vault of unreleased music that Prince kept in his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota where he died in April. Universal is also taking control of 25 albums that Prince released on his own NPG Records imprint from the mid-1990s, when he wrote “slave” on his cheek and changed his name to the unpronounceable “love symbol” to fight his contract with Warner Brothers.

Universal said, without further detail, that it will obtain rights in the United States to “certain renowned Prince albums from 1979 to 1995” — the star’s emblematic era when he topped the charts with “Purple Rain” and other works. The deal for the early catalog would mark a major blow to Universal’s rival Warner, which had reconciled with Prince in 2014. Warner had already announced that it will reissue “Purple Rain” accompanied by a full second album worth of unreleased material.