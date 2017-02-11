LAHORE: The two-day 15th Mystic Music Sufi Festival started on Saturday at Alhamra Cultural Complex. The festival which promotes the true message and sensibility of the Sufi poetry is being held under the auspices of Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop.

The venue of the festival was designed to depict Sufi soul theme and ambiance. By giving a deeper picture of our peaceful Islamic insight, the festival grabbed attention of people through various forms of singing and devotional expressions.

The festival also had stalls offering different items such as embroidered dresses, embroidered bags, jewellery and other things, besides a food court.

The artistes that performed on the first day were Sajjad Taffu, Chand Suraj Khan, Shah Jo Rang Fakirs, Arieb Azhar, Mian Meeri Qawals, Zarsanga, Ali Sethi and Rizwan Moazzam Qawal.

The opening performance of the festival was given by renowned classical guitarist Sajjad Taffu. He played popular songs Taj Dar-e-Haram, Yaar Di Gharoli Bhar Di and set the mood of the audience. The instrument came together in perfect harmony, each playing its part to create an enthralling performance, which was quite mesmerizing.

Shaukat Dholiya played dhol and sang Jinda Wali Sarkar. His performance too was remarkable as the first one.

Singer Bushra Marvi who has been performing at different festivals, wedding functions and shrines has to her credit eight albums in Sindhi, Punjabi and Saraiki. She sang some songs that mellowed the mood of the audience. Her music focused on giving a hope to humanity whether it was the poetry of Baba Bulleh Shah, Shah Abdul Latif or Waris Shah that creates peace and connects to the sole creator of this universe.

A wave of thrill ran through the audience as the name of Papu Saein was announced for performance on the stage. Papu Saein came and put everyone in frenzy. Famous across the world for his unique dhol beats he made the young people dance in rhythm to the tunes he played.

Last but not least a novice in the field of Qawwali singing Ali Sethi brought about esthetic feeling through his Sufi kalam performance. He earned great applause from the audience. His heartrending songs included ‘Kithe nain na jori’, ‘Rah-Haq kay shaheedo’ and ‘Yehi farq hai ustadon mein aur inn jaison mein’.