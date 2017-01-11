LOS ANGELES-Hollywood stars Casey Affleck and Sylvester Stallone reportedly clashed over seating arrangements at the Golden Globes.

The 70-year-old ‘Rambo’ actor was originally intended to be sat on the same table alongside Casey and his long-time friend Matt Damon, but as Sylvester and his wife Jennifer Flavin walked up to the table during the show’s opening, they realised only one seat was available to them. It has been alleged that nobody at the table made any effort to accommodate the duo, and they were eventually forced to settle for a seat backstage in the greenroom.

A source shared: ‘’There weren’t enough seats and so there was confusion, but it wasn’t personal against him.’’

And when Casey, 41, later attempted to apologise to the Hollywood icon for the embarrassing incident, Sylvester was uninterested in his words, according to PEOPLE. Aside from the unfortunate run-in with Sylvester, Casey enjoyed a night to remember at the Golden Globes, as he won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama gong for his starring role in the Kenneth Lonergan-directed drama ‘Manchester by the Sea’.

Casey plays the role of Lee Chandler, a janitor who is coping with the stresses of his brother’s death in the movie.

And Casey’s elder brother Ben Affleck, a two-time Oscar winner, has revealed he is eager for his younger sibling to create a bit of history at the Academy Awards in February. Ben joked his brother could become the first actor to win an Oscar despite having not brushed his teeth for four years as a child.

Appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, the ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ star quipped: ‘’It would be historically the first time brothers would win something separately, and not just the brothers winning, but this will be the very first time someone would win an Oscar who didn’t brush his teeth from ages 10 to 14.

‘’It will be the very first time that someone, who wins an Oscar, who pulls his pants all the way down at the urinal, most Oscar winners don’t do that.’’