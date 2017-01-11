FF-LOS ANGELES-Drew Barrymore doesn’t have time to sit down and apply her make-up. The 41-year-old actress - who has daughters Olive, four, and two-year-old Frankie with her former partner Will Kopelman - has revealed she doesn’t enjoy the ‘’old fashioned luxury of time’’ and the ability to sit down in front of a vanity table to calmly perfect her aesthetic and instead has to swiftly apply beauty products on the go. Speaking about her daily beauty routine, the golden-haired beauty - who founded her cosmetics company Flower in 2012 - said: ‘’I don’t have a lot of sit-down-at-the-vanity-table, old-fashioned luxury of time.
It’s so real for us girls. We really do our make-up on the go.’’ The ‘50 First Dates’ star has hinted one of her favourite cosmetic products is a highlighter, because it uplifts the eye area. Speaking about the item, she said: ‘’[It] gives the eyes a little lift.’’ And Drew has revealed she ‘’always’’ have a small amount of moisturiser on her wherever she goes because it gives her a ‘’beyond-make-up glow.’’ She said: ‘’I always take some on the go. [It gives a] beyond-make-up glow.’’
Although the star has hinted she doesn’t apply too many products, although she has revealed she loves to apply lashings of mascara because she doesn’t think a woman can wear too much of the eye product.
She said: ‘’In mascara, there is no such thing as too much.’’
Meanwhile, Drew has admitted since expanding her brand Flower to include an accessories line, she is keen to launch a clothing line because she thinks it would be ‘’fun’’.
Speaking previously, the entrepreneur - who is signed to IMG Models and has remained a CoverGirl cosmetics model since 2007 - said: ‘’Beauty, eyewear, and fragrance are all an above-the-neck category. It would be fun to explore the same philosophies we have in apparel. Stay tuned for that!’’
