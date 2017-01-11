LOS ANGTELES-Zoe Saldana is to reprise her role as Gamora for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

The 38-year-old actress is to don green body paint once again to play the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ character in The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, alongside Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Captain America and the rest of the superhero squad donning their outfits again to battle supervillain Thanos in the blockbuster.

And while Saldana is thrilled to be returning to the franchise, she is not looking forward to spending hours getting her green paint done.

She told MTV news: ‘’I don’t know when they’re going to let me read it.

‘’I’m not looking forward to the five hours of green make-up, but every film I finally arrive on set, I feel so happy and lucky to be there.’’

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Record newspaper, locations in Edinburgh, Glasgow and the Highlands are set to be used for filming which is expected to start in February.

The decision to make ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ - which has a budget of £400 million - is expected to boost the Scottish economy by £10 million.

An industry insider told the publication: ‘’It’s a massive boost for the Scottish film industry. As is normal, Disney have been keeping everything top secret, but executives have been scouting locations across Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Highlands. Filming is due to start on February 28 and is expected to take around six months. It’s incredibly exciting. It’s going to be a fun year for star-spotters.’’

It’s not the first time a superhero blockbuster has been filmed in the region - Marvel’s 2011 movie ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ was shot in Culross in Fife. And not forgetting DC Comics who used Scotland to shoot some of its scenes for ‘Justice League’ and some scenes for 2012’s Batman film ‘The Dark Knight’ were set over the Cairngorms. For several weeks a C130 transport plane was based at Inverness Airport so stuntmen and film crew could make parachute jumps over Cairngorm Gilding Club’s airstrip at Freshie Bridge and in order to portray the interior of the CIA aircraft in the movie the fuselage of a Jetstream aircraft which had belonged to Inverness-based airline Highland Airways.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ - directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo - is also expected to star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye and Inverness-born Karen Gillan as Nebula - a character from Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ comics and movies.