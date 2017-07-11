LAHORE: Adnan Siddiqui has returned back to international screen with his Bollywood debut film ‘Mom’.

Distributed under the banner of HUM Films ‘Mom’ has been released in Pakistan and the film is ruling the box-office. The film received immense appreciation from the viewers, critics and the Pakistani stars were given standing ovation for their brilliant acting performance.

Recently Indian Actress Sridevi Kapoor in a short video clip expressed her feeling about the Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui.

Sridevi said “I miss every single moment spent with you guys, the way Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui have worked in the film is speechless. Without you guys it was unable to complete this film.”

Sajal Aly expressed her appreciation as she wrote a warm note to Bollywood queen Sridevi on Instagram. “This was actually a surprise to me yesterday. I felt like she was there throughout. I couldn’t hold back myself from crying. I’m out of words,” Sajal said.

Adnan Siddiqui also expressed his feelings and took it on Instagram to write a heartwarming note to the cast and crew of the movie.

He said “The curtains have been unveiled, the reviews have kicked in and the masses have spoken, MOM is received phenomenally worldwide. Where to begin and how to sum up such a project is story in itself,” Adnan said.

“Getting the call for this character, gearing up for the workshops, getting to know the finest in our business and being expected to deliver my best was certainly not easy. However, it would have been impossible if it wasn’t for people like Boney Kapoor Sb, the man who taught me quite a few things about film-making, Sridevi gee, who proved why she was and is one of the best the world will ever see and undoubtedly, our home grown bundle of exceptional talent Sajal Aly, who didn’t allow a single scene to be ordinary.

“These were my beacons throughout this project and the man who didn’t give up on anyone of us, the captain of the ship, our director Ravi Udyawar was an iceberg when it came to tackling petty to big issues and guided us all to victory,” he said.

“I have to thank the entire crew, which put up with my demands, who looks after me as I was a family member, people I spent countless days & nights prepping me up for a scene, feeding me with my choice of food, fulfilling my extraordinary cravings for coffee, I couldn’t have performed if it wasn’t you guys, team Mom deserves an applause,” he maintained.

“And finally, YOU ALL! All the efforts that we as actors make is to bring a smile on your face, make you forget all your worries for those 3 hours in cinema, try to console some of you with our loud expressions and try to relate to some of you with our characters, if you don’t approve of what we do, we would stand nowhere,” Adnan wrote to his audience.

“For all the love that you have shown me from across the globe has humbled me, proved me again how small I am in front you all, thank you very much for your support and wishes,” he said.