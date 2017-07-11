LOS ANGELES-Celine Dion is ‘never afraid’ to try different types of fashion and rather than plan her outfits, she prefers to choose ‘’what resonates on the day’’, according to her stylist Law Roach. The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ hitmaker’s stylist Law Roach has revealed the 49-year-old singer is happy to experiment with her fashion choices and insists no outfits are every planned and the pair decide on what Celine can wear based on ‘’what resonates on the day’’. He said: ‘’The Gucci is very much a new side of her, this experiment with silhouette and embellishment. I can literally bring Céline any silhouette, any colour and she will want to see it on. ‘’Some things just don’t work, that’s the nature of fashion, but she’s never afraid to find out. It’s never planned, though, we always go with what resonates on the day ... ‘’The clothes you see in the picture are all her clothes, she comes to this room to get dressed every day with me. She comes down in the morning, we greet each other, and then based on her mood we’ll choose her outfit for the day.’’ And Law is able to read his client easily, knowing what sort of outfit to suggest.