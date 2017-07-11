Rap mogul Jay-Z on Monday announced a tour across North America, extending his return to music after releasing an introspective and widely acclaimed album.

Jay-Z, who has devoted the past several years to business projects, will open the tour October 27 in Anaheim, California, and play a total of 31 dates across the United States and Canada through December, promoters said in an announcement.

The rapper will preview his tour with two previously announced headlining sets in September -- Made in America, a Philadelphia festival that will partially raise money for charity, and The Meadows festival in New York.

Jay-Z last toured in 2014 in a series of shows with his wife, pop superstar Beyonce.

The tour announcement comes 10 days after Jay-Z released his 13th studio album, "4:44," highlights of which include the rapper apologizing to Beyonce for infidelity and supporting his mother as she comes out as lesbian.