LONODN:- Jodie Marsh has shared a video of herself administering CPR to her dog in the hope it will help other pet owners. The 38-year-old former glamour model has learned how to stop her beloved bulldog Louis from collapsing by not walking him in hot weather and ensuring his food is pureed, but when he accidentally ate something belonging to one of her other pooches, Jodie quickly came to his aid and administered CPR to bring him back to life. She posted a video of her attempts on Facebook and appeared to other owners of the breed to take note.

She said: ‘’The average life expectancy of a bulldog is 6 years old and myself and some friends have had them only make it to 3 years old. Mostly when they pass away you’ll be told it was a heart attack - chances are it’s probably not and could be this: ‘’Earlier today this happened and my mum filmed it. Louie my bulldog has an elongated soft pallet which makes it difficult for him to breathe and eat. He often collapses when eating and for over 2 years now I have been blending his food into a liquid. We had given all the dogs some treats today and Louie had picked one up that was too big for his throat.