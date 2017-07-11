LONDON-Former glamour model Katie Price has rebuffed Piers Morgan’s offer to duet with him. The 39-year-old former glamour model was mocked by Piers during her appearance on ‘Good Morning Britain’ earlier today, with the outspoken host ridiculing Katie’s efforts to revive her career as a singer. In a clip of her new TV programme ‘My Crazy Life’, Katie’s kids were seen supporting her decision to relaunch her music career, prompting Piers to quip: ‘’Are you not getting the message that maybe the pop career should be put on hold?’’ But Katie - whose new single is called ‘I Got U’ - quickly hit back: ‘’Do you know what? I don’t care! I’m doing it because I want to do it. ‘’I actually think it’s not a bad song. I don’t care if people buy it or not, it’s not a money thing. I’ve always wanted to sing, so why not?’’ Then, Piers decided to put Katie on the spot and asked her to perform a song for the TV viewers. However, the busty star wasn’t keen on the idea, saying: ‘’I haven’t warmed up, I can’t do the high notes. I haven’t even had a cup of tea!’’ But after Katie sang a line, Piers joked: ‘’You wobbled a bit at the end but the early part was good.’’