LOS ANGELES-Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ Sony’s newest addition to the growing library of summertime superhero yarns, spun up an impressive opening in North American theaters this weekend, with ticket sales for the three-day weekend estimated at $117 million.

That would give the film the third-largest opening so far this year, behind “Beauty and the Beast” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” Sony, along with Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios, spent a hefty $175 million to make the film, but global sales have already surpassed $250 million, according to website boxofficemojo.com.

This family-friendly version of “Spider-Man” - with a 93 percent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website - stars Tom Holland as a young Peter Parker, ably mentored by Robert Downy Jr. as Iron Man as he takes on bad guy Vulture (Michael Keaton). Director Jon Watts had previously helmed lower-budget cop and horror films. Last week’s No. 1 film, “Despicable Me 3,” came in second at a respectable $34 million, website Exhibitor Relations reported. In Universal’s latest installment in the animated series, Steve Carell stars as the voice of bad guy-turned-protagonist Gru - and his twin brother Dru. Kristen Wiig voices Gru’s wife Lucy and “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is evil villain Balthazar Bratt.

In third spot was Sony’s heist thriller “Baby Driver,” with Ansel Elgort (“The Fault in our Stars”) starring as a gifted getaway driver who suffers from tinnitus - ringing in his ears - forcing him to play music on his iPod to concentrate when behind the wheel. It took in $12.7 million in its third week.

Fourth was “Wonder Woman,” at $10.1 million. The Warner Bros. superhero action film stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot as the Amazonian goddess-princess.

And in fifth place was “Transformers: The Last Knight” from Paramount, with ticket sales of $6.3 million. The latest episode in that blockbuster series, heavy on visual effects, features actors Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, John Turturro and Anthony Hopkins.