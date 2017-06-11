LOS ANGELES:-The Backstreet Boys will continue to perform in Las Vegas until next year. The ‘I Want It That Way’ hitmakers - comprised of Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough - have been performing at The AXIS Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino as part of the ‘Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life’ show since March and will now play right through until next year. Kevin told People magazine: ‘’We’re all fathers now. It’s just really convenient for us to be with our families. We’re doing three shows a week.