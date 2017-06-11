LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez didn’t want to hide her relationship with The Weeknd because she is so happy.

The 24-year-old singer was first linked to the ‘Starboy’ singer in January and admitted she was happy to go public with their romance because she is so happy with him.

Speaking on the radio show, ‘On Air With Ryan Seacrest’, she said: ‘’Because I’ve been doing this for so long, I don’t feel like there’s anything that I would want to ... not necessarily hide, but I’m genuinely myself. I think it’s really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It’s too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually.

‘’I just want to be happy. If that’s me just being myself, then I don’t really care.’’

Speaking about the difference between her feelings now and when she wrote the break-up song ‘Bad Liar’, she added: ‘’I was just in a very much in a different place, and I think it was more of just telling a story. [Now my music is] very moody. It’s just comfortable for me. It feels good.’’

Selena also spoke about the controversy surrounding her show ‘13 Reasons Why’, which depicts teen suicide.

Selena - who is an executive producer on the Netflix show - said: ‘’The subject matter is a very complicated story to tell. It had this thriller, very dark, very weird kind of tone to it, and I think applying that and bringing it to a visual place is scary for people.’’

Selena took time out from the spotlight last year and admitted herself to rehab to receive treatment for ‘’anxiety, panic attacks and depression’’ and she revealed she is in no rush to release a new album as she is just getting used to fame again.

She said: ‘’I’ve been doing this for so long and I needed a second to breathe. When I did that, I came back and I had it for a while, and I think it’s safe to say I feel like I have a whole album put together at this point. But, I wanted to make sure everything was done at my pace. I didn’t want to rush anything. I wanted to make sure my life was balanced and happy and healthy first.’’