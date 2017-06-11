METRO-LOS ANGELES-Lindsay Lohan has been questioned by police over her ex-fiance’s belongings but no further action will be taken.

The 30-year-old actress parted ways with Egor Tarabasov last year amid allegations that the businessman was violent toward her and he recently claimed that she still had goods belonging to him worth £24,000.

Lindsay reportedly attended three interviews at Charing Cross police station and has now returned a Rolex, jewels and clothes to her ex, according to the Daily Mail.

A source told the newspaper: ‘’Egor had been chasing Lindsay for months for the return of his personal belongings, but to no avail.

‘’In the end he felt he had no choice but to go to police and formally accuse her of theft. Lindsay has been in and out of the country, so police initially struggled to pin her down to be interviewed.

‘’They finally got through to her after sending an email to her publicist, threatening Lindsay with arrest. ‘’It is fair to say there is no love lost between the two.’’

Westminster police told the publication that Lindsay was ‘’questioned under caution’’ and that they would not be taking further action.

Lindsay previously accused Egor of assaulting her and said the relationship reminded her of her parents, Dina and Michael Lohan, when they were married.

She said: ‘’I notice and I look back and think I saw my mom going through this and I get it. I stayed because it was normal for me.

‘’Of course, as a child, you see, in psychiatry it’s a study, those moments become almost like a safe chaos and you just think it’s normal, but it’s not normal, and I remember saying to myself that moment when he ran out of my house, ‘Thank God’.

‘’I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m not going to put myself through what my mother went through, no. This ends now.’

‘’My father was never physically abusive to my mother in front of me, I never saw that. Before I was born, yes. I’ve seen those photos.’’